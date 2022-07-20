DC United vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pre-season friendly Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are set to kick off their pre-season campaign as they will take on DC United on Thursday. The match between DC United and Bayern Munich will be played at the Audi Field in Washington.

All eyes will be on Bayern Munich’s newly-signed winger Sadio Mane as the Senegalese is set to make his debut for the Bavarian giants.

Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United, on other hand, will play their first game under the newly-appointed manager Wayne Rooney. For DC United, the match against Bayern Munich is very crucial as they will kick off their MLS campaign on July 24. Their first match in MLS will be against CF Montreal.

Ahead of tomorrow’s pre-season friendly match between DC United and Bayern Munich; here is all you need to know:

What date pre-season friendly match between DC United and Bayern Munich will be played?

Where will the pre-season friendly match DC United vs Bayern Munich be played?

What time will the pre-season friendly match DC United vs Bayern Munich begin?

The pre-season friendly match between DC United vs Bayern Munich will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast DC United vs Bayern Munich match?

DC United vs Bayern Munich pre-season friendly match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the DC United vs Bayern Munich match?

DC United vs Bayern Munich pre-season friendly match is available to be streamed live on the social media accounts of the football teams.

DC United vs Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI:

DC United Predicted Starting Line-up: Rafael Romo, Christopher Durkin, Steven Birnbaum, Brendan Hines-Ike, Sami Guediri, Andy Najar, Sofiane Djeffal, Drew Skundrich, Kimarni Smith, Michael Estrada, Jackson Hopkins

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Ryan Gravenberch, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane, Serge Gnabry

