Deadline Day: Every Transfer for 20 Premier League Clubs Ahead of 2019-20 Season

All 20 Premier League clubs put their finishing touches to their squads as the transfer window slams shut just 24 hours before the opening game of the season.

Arsenal

Arrivals

Gabriel Martinelli (Ituano) Undisclosed

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) Loan

William Saliba (Saint-Etienne) Undisclosed

Nicolas Pepe (Lille) Undisclosed

Kieran Tierney (Celtic) Undisclosed

Departures

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) Free

Petr Cech (Retired)

Danny Welbeck (Watford) Free

Cohen Bramall (Colchester) Free

Charlie Gilmour (Norwich) Free

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Released)

Julio Pleguezuelo (Released)

Jordi Osei-Tutu (Bochum) Loan

Daniel Ballard (Swindon Town) Loan

David Ospina (Napoli) Undisclosed

Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester) Undisclosed

Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers) Loan

William Saliba (Saint-Etienne) Loan

Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg) Undisclosed

Krystian Bielik (Derby County) Undisclosed

Takuma Asano (Partizan Belgrade)

Laurent Koscielny (Bordeaux)

Carl Jenkinson (Nottingham Forest) Undisclosed

Dominic Thompson (Brentford) Undisclosed

Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United) Loan

Aston Villa

Arrivals

Jota (Birmingham) Undisclosed

Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) Undisclosed

Wesley (Club Brugge) Undisclosed

Kortney Hause (Wolves) Undisclosed

Matt Targett (Southampton) Undisclosed

Tyrone Mings (AFC Bournemouth) Undisclosed

Ezri Konsa (Brentford) Undisclosed

Bjorn Engels (Stade Reims) Undisclosed

Trezeguet (Kasimpasa) Undisclosed

Douglas Luiz (Man City) Undisclosed

Tom Heaton (Burnley) Undisclosed

Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge) Undisclosed

Departures

Albert Adomah (Released)

Mark Bunn (Released)

Ritchie De Laet (Released)

Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield Town)

Alan Hutton (Released)

Mile Jedinak (Released)

Ross McCormack

Micah Richards (Released)

Glenn Whelan (Released)

Gary Gardner (Birmingham) Undisclosed

Matija Sarkic (Livingston) Loan

Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town) Loan

Andre Green (Preston North End) Loan

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) Loan

Scott Hogan (Stoke City) Loan

Birkir Bjarnason (Released)

James Bree (Luton Town) Loan

AFC Bournemouth

Arrivals

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City)

Jack Stacey (Luton Town) Undisclosed

Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) Undisclosed

Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge) Undisclosed

Harry Wilson (Liverpool) Loan

Departures

Marc Pugh (Released)

Mikael Ndjoli (Gillingham) Loan

Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United) Loan

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) Undisclosed

Connor Mahoney (Millwall) Undisclosed

Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) Undisclosed

Brad Smith (Seattle Sounders) Loan

Sam Surridge (Swansea City) Loan

Harry Arter (Fulham) Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

Arrivals

Matt Clarke (Portsmouth) Undisclosed

Leandro Trossard (Genk) Undisclosed

Taylor Richards (Man City) Undisclosed

Lewis Freestone (Unattached) Free

Adam Webster (Bristol City) Undisclosed

Neal Maupay (Brentford) Undisclosed

Romaric Yapi (PSG) Undisclosed

Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) Loan

Departures

Bruno (Retired)

Will Collar (Hamilton Academical) Undisclosed

Alexis MacAllister (Boca Juniors) Loan

Ben White (Leeds United) Loan

Ales Mateju (Brescia Calcio) Undisclosed

Leo Ostigard (FC St Pauli) Loan

Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) Loan

Christian Walton (Blackburn) Loan

Jayson Molumby (Millwall) Loan

Robert Sanchez (Rochdale) Loan

Jan Mlakar (QPR) Loan

Viktor Gyokeres (St Pauli) Loan

Percy Tau (Club Brugge) Loan

Markus Suttner (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Undisclosed

Matt Clarke (Derby County) Loan

Burnley

Arrivals

Erik Pieters (Stoke City) Undisclosed

Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton) Undisclosed

Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) Undisclosed

Ryan Cooney (Bury) Undisclosed

Adan Phillips (Free)

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United) Undisclosed

Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea) Loan

Departures

Jon Walters (Retired)

Stephen Ward (Stoke) Free

Anders Lindegaard (Released)

Peter Crouch (Released) Retired

Mark Howarth (Released)

Tom Heaton (Aston Villa) Undisclosed

Chelsea

Arrivals

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) Undisclosed

Departures

Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) Free

Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) Free

Rob Green (Retired)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) Undisclosed

Todd Kane (Released)

Ola Aina (Torino) Undisclosed

Nathan Baxter (Ross County) Loan

Richard Nartey (Burton Albion) Loan

Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) Undisclosed

Eduardo (Released)

Kyle Scott (Released)

Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) Undisclosed

Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) Loan

Charly Musonda (Vitesse Arnhem) Loan

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) Undisclosed

Nathan (Atletico Mineiro) Loan

Daishawn Redan (Hertha Berlin) Loan

Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig) Loan

Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham City) Loan

Matt Miazga (Reading) Loan

Lewis Baker (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Loan

Kasey Palmer (Bristol City) Undisclosed

Dujon Sterling (Wigan Athletic) Loan

Conor Gallagher (Charlton Athletic) Loan

Jacob Maddox (Tranmere Rovers) Loan

Trevoh Chalobah (Huddersfield Town) Loan

Danny Drinkwater (Burnley) Loan

Josh Grant (Plymouth) Loan

Crystal Palace

Arrivals

Stephen Henderson (Free)

Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) Undisclosed

Gary Cahill (Unattached) Free

Victor Camarasa (Real Betis) Loan

James McCarthy (Everton) Undisclosed

Departures

Jason Puncheon (Released)

Julian Speroni (Released)

Bakary Sako (Denizlispor) Free

Ollie O’Dwyer (Aldershot) Free

Joseph Hungbo (Released)

Tyler Brown (Released)

Levi Lumeka (Varzim) Undisclosed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man Utd) Undisclosed

Alexander Sorloth (Trabzonspor) Loan

Pape Souare (Troyes) Free

Everton

Arrivals

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town) Free

Andre Gomes (Barcelona) £22m

Fabian Delph (Man City) Undisclosed

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz) Undisclosed

Moise Kean (Juventus) Undisclosed

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) Loan

Departures

Phil Jagielka (Sheffield Utd) Free

Ashley Williams (Released)

Harry Charsley (Released)

Boris Mathis (Released)

Mateusz Hewelt (Released)

Shayne Lavery (Released)

Jack Kiersey (Released)

Danny Bramall (Released)

Joe Hilton (Released)

Chris Renshaw (Released)

Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke) Loan

Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) Undisclosed

Sandro Ramirez (Real Valladolid) Loan

Brendan Galloway (Luton Town) Free

Korede Adedoyin (Hamilton Academical) Loan

Kieran Dowell (Derby) Loan

Joao Virginia (Reading) Loan

Luke Garbutt (Ipswich) Loan

Antonee Robinson (Wigan) Undisclosed

Josh Bowler (Hull) Loan

Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) Undisclosed

Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain) Undisclosed

Joe Williams (Wigan Athletic) Undisclosed

Nathan Broadhead (Burton Albion) Loan

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) Undisclosed

Matthew Pennington (Hull City) Loan

Leicester City

Arrivals

James Justin (Luton Town) Undisclosed

Ayoze Perez (Newcastle United) Undisclosed

Vontae Daley-Campbell (Arsenal) Undisclosed

George Hirst (OH Leuvens) Undisclosed

Ali Reghba (Bohemians) Undisclosed

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) Undisclosed

Mitchell Clark (Free)

Departures

Shinji Okazaki (Malaga) Free

Danny Simpson (Released)

Daniel Iversen (Rotherham United) Loan

Elliot Moore (Oxford United) Undisclosed

Josh Knight (Peterborough United) Loan

Ryan Loft (Carlisle United) Loan

Harry Maguire (Man Utd) Undisclosed

Layton Ndukwu (Southend United) Loan

Liverpool

Arrivals

Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) Undisclosed

Harvey Elliott (Fulham) Undisclosed

Adrian (Unattached) Free

Departures

Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) Free

Daniel Sturridge (Released)

Connor Randall (Released)

Adam Bogdan (Released)

Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) Loan

Rafael Camacho (Sporting)

Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) Loan

Danny Ings (Southampton) Undisclosed

Allan Rodrigues de Souza (Fluminense) Loan

Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield Town) Loan

Ben Woodburn (Oxford United) Loan

Rhys Williams (Kidderminster Harriers) Loan

Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) Undisclosed

Taiwo Awoniyi (Mainz) Loan

Liam Millar (Kilmarnock) Loan

Harry Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Loan

Nathaniel Phillips (Stuttgart) Loan

George Johnston (Feyenoord) Undisclosed

Ovie Ejaria (Reading) Loan

Manchester City

Arrivals

Angelino (PSV Eindhoven) Undisclosed

Rodri (Atletico Madrid) Undisclosed

Joao Cancelo (Juventus) Undisclosed

Scott Carson (Derby County) Loan

Departures

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) Free

Patrick Roberts (Norwich City) Loan

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) Free

Aaron Nemane (Released)

Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan

Aro Muric (Nottingham Forest) Loan

Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Loan

Fabian Delph (Everton) Undisclosed

Philippe Sandler (Anderlecht) Loan

Taylor Richards (Brighton) Undisclosed

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) Undisclosed

Yangel Herrera (Granada) Loan

Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn Rovers) Loan

Danilo (Juventus) Undisclosed

Manchester United

Arrivals

Daniel James (Swansea City) Undisclosed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) Undisclosed

Harry Maguire (Leicester City) Undisclosed

Out

Ander Herrera (PSG) Free

Antonio Valencia (Released)

Matthew Olosunde (Released)

James Wilson (Released)

Regan Poole (Released)

Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion) Loan

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) Loan

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) Undisclosed

Newcastle United

Arrivals

Joelinton (Hoffenheim) Undisclosed

Kyle Scott (Unattached) Free

Jake Turner (Bolton Wanderers) Undisclosed

Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) Loan

Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) Undisclosed

Emil Krafth (Amiens) Undisclosed

Andy Carroll (Free)

Departures

Mohamed Diame (Released)

Cal Roberts (Released)

Josef Yarney (Released)

Tyrique Bartlett (Released)

Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United) Loan

Ayoze Perez (Leicester City) Undisclosed

Joselu (Alaves) Undisclosed

Liam Gibson (Grimsby Town) Loan

Freddie Woodman (Swansea City) Loan

Nathan Harker (Blyth Spartans) Loan

Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) Loan

Norwich City

Arrivals

Patrick Roberts (Man City) Loan

Daniel Adshead (Rochdale) Undisclosed

Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach) Free

Archie Mair (Aberdeen) Undisclosed

Rob Nizet (Anderlecht) Undisclosed

Rocky Bushiri (K.V. Oostende) Undisclosed

Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) Undisclosed

Ralf Fahrmann (Schalke) Undisclosed

Charlie Gilmour (Arsenal) Free

Sam Byram (West Ham) Undisclosed

Reece McAlear (Motherwell) Undisclosed

Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) Loan

Departures

Carlton Morris (Rotherham United) Loan

Mason Bloomfield (Crawley Town) Loan

Ciaren Jones (Eastbourne Borough) Loan

Josh Coley (Dunfermline Athletic) Loan

Marcel Franke (Hannover 96) Undisclosed

Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) Loan

Nelson Oliveira (AEK Athens)

Savvas Mourgos (Dordrecht) Loan

James Husband (Blackpool) Loan

Ben Marshall (Released)

Rocky Bushiri (Blackpool) Loan

Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) Loan

Aston Oxborough (Wealdstone) Loan

Sheffield United

Arrivals

Luke Freeman (QPR) Undisclosed

Phil Jagielka (Everton) Free

Callum Robinson (Preston) Undisclosed

Ravel Morrison Free

Lys Mousset (AFC Bournemouth) Undisclosed

Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) Undisclosed

Dean Henderson (Manchester United) Loan

Oli McBurnie (Swansea City) Undisclosed

Michael Verrips (Free)

Departures

Paul Coutts (Released)

Martin Cranie (Released)

Conor Washington (Released)

Daniel Lafferty (Released)

Caolan Lavery (Released)

Nathan Thomas (Gillingham) Loan

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) Loan

Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe) Loan

Oliver Greaves (Barrow AFC) Loan

Tyler Smith (Bristol Rovers) Loan

Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) Loan

Regan Slater (Scunthorpe United) Loan

Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) Undisclosed

Mark Duffy (Stoke City) Loan

Southampton

Arrivals

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege) Undisclosed

Che Adams (Birmingham City) Undisclosed

Danny Ings (Liverpool) Undisclosed

Tommy Scott (Yeovil Town) Undisclosed

Departures

Steven Davis (Rangers) Free

Matt Targett (Aston Villa) Undisclosed

Alfie Jones (Gillingham) Loan

Jack Rose (Walsall) Loan

Kingsley Latham (Havant and Waterlooville) Loan

Alex Cull (Totton) Loan

Harry Hamblin (Bath City) Loan

Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar) Undisclosed

Tyreke Johnson (Woking) Loan

Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls) Loan

Charlie Austin (West Brom) Undisclosed

Tottenham Hotspur

Arrivals

Kion Etete (Notts County) Undisclosed

Jack Clarke (Leeds) Undisclosed

Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) Undisclosed

Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) Loan

Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) Undisclosed

Departures

Michel Vorm (Released)

Dylan Duncan (Released)

Charlie Freeman (Released)

Tom Glover (Released)

Connor Ogilvie (Released)

Jamie Reynolds (Released)

Luke Amos (QPR) Loan

Jack Clarke (Leeds) Loan

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Vincent Janssen (Monterrey) Undisclosed

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke) Loan

Josh Onomah (Fulham) Undisclosed

Watford

Arrivals

Bayli Spencer-Adams (Free)

Craig Dawson (West Brom) Undisclosed

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Free)

Mason Barrett (West Ham) Undisclosed

Callum Whelan (Free)

Danny Welbeck (Free)

Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) Undisclosed

Departures

Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) Undisclosed

Miguel Britos (Released)

Tommie Hoban (Released)

Jerome Sinclair (Venlo) Loan

Michael Folivi (AFC Wimbledon) Loan

Marc Navarro (Leganes) Loan

Ben Wilmot (Swansea City) Loan

Alex Jakubiak (Gillingham) Loan

Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha BSC) Undisclosed

West Ham United

Arrivals

Roberto (Espanyol) Free

David Martin (Millwall) Free

Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) Undisclosed

Sebastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) Undisclosed

Goncalo Cardoso (Boavista) Undisclosed

Albian Ajeti (FC Basel) Undisclosed

Departures

Adrian (Liverpool) Free

Andy Carroll (Newcastle) Free

Samir Nasri (Released)

Toni Martinez (Released)

Moses Makasi (Released)

Lucas Perez (Alaves) Undisclosed

Noha Sylvestre (Released)

Vashon Neufville (Released)

Josh Pask (Coventry City) Free

Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) Undisclosed

Nathan Trott (AFC Wimbledon) Loan

Martin Samuelsen (FK Haugesund) Loan

Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG) Undisclosed

Sam Byram (Norwich City) Undisclosed

Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) Undisclosed

Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) Undisclosed

Jordan Hugill (QPR) Loan

Reece Oxford (Augsburg) Undisclosed

Mason Barrett (Watford) Undisclosed

Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) Loan

Grady Diangana (West Brom) Loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arrivals

Raul Jimenez (Benfica) Undisclosed

Hong (Yeovil Town) Undisclosed

Raphael Nya (PSG) Undisclosed

Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) Undisclosed

Tsun Dai (Oxford United) Undisclosed

Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid) Loan

Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan) Undisclosed

Flavio Cristovao Free

Pedro Neto (Braga) Undisclosed

Bruno Jordao (Braga) Undisclosed

Renat Dadashov (Estoril) Undisclosed

Departures

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) Undisclosed

Michal Zyro (Released)

Carlos Heredia (Released)

Ben Goodliffe (Released)

Aaron Hayden (Released)

Diego Lattie (Released)

Enzo Sauvage (Released)

Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen) Loan

Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) Undisclosed

Ryan Giles (Shrewsbury Town) Loan

Pedro Goncalves (FC Famalicao) Undisclosed

Joao Dias (FC Famalicao) Undisclosed

Helder Costa (Leeds) Loan

Ryan Leak (Burgos) Undisclosed

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) Loan

Rafa Mir (Nottingham Forest) Loan

Will Norris (Ipswich Town) Loan

Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) Loan

Cameron John (Doncaster Rovers) Loan

Renat Dadashov (Pacos de Ferreira) Loan

Bright Enobakhare (Wigan) Loan

