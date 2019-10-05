Debinha Brace Takes Brazil Women to 2-1 Win Over England in Friendly

London: Brazil Women powered to a 2-1 win over England thanks to a second half brace from Debinha at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Debinha's double was another setback for England coach Phil Neville, whose side are without a win in five games.

The Lionesses paid for missed opportunities in a dominant first half and Beth England's 80th-minute header came too late to salvage a draw.

Neville had stressed the importance of stemming a run of poor results in the wake of their semi-final loss to the USA, which saw defeats to Sweden and Norway and a below-par draw with Belgium.

To score my first senior goal in front of 29,238 fans was surreal. Every better my family were in the crowd to see it ❤️Gutted with the result however, should’ve come away with the win but we go again Tuesday against Portugal! Thanks you everyone for all your support pic.twitter.com/1aYm3L7gfm — Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) October 5, 2019

Nikita Parris, Beth Mead and Jodie Taylor all came close as Brazilian star Marta was marked out of the game by Lucy Bronze, who picked up her UEFA Women's Player of the Year award before kick-off.

Brazil went in front four minutes after half-time when Debinha met a Tamires cross with a header that squirmed beneath England keeper Mary Earps.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Debinha scored her second, lofting a deflected effort over Earps after a cross from substitute Maria.

The goal was met by virtual silence from a crowd of 29,238, a record for an England Women's game outside Wembley.

England directed a fine header past Barbara for her first international goal, but the hosts couldn't find an equaliser.

