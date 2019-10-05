Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Debinha Brace Takes Brazil Women to 2-1 Win Over England in Friendly

Brazil women beat England 2-1, leaving the Lionesses without a win in five games.

AFP

Updated:October 5, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Debinha Brace Takes Brazil Women to 2-1 Win Over England in Friendly
Debinha scored twice for Brazil while Beth England scored for the home team. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Brazil Women powered to a 2-1 win over England thanks to a second half brace from Debinha at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Debinha's double was another setback for England coach Phil Neville, whose side are without a win in five games.

The Lionesses paid for missed opportunities in a dominant first half and Beth England's 80th-minute header came too late to salvage a draw.

Neville had stressed the importance of stemming a run of poor results in the wake of their semi-final loss to the USA, which saw defeats to Sweden and Norway and a below-par draw with Belgium.

Nikita Parris, Beth Mead and Jodie Taylor all came close as Brazilian star Marta was marked out of the game by Lucy Bronze, who picked up her UEFA Women's Player of the Year award before kick-off.

Brazil went in front four minutes after half-time when Debinha met a Tamires cross with a header that squirmed beneath England keeper Mary Earps.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Debinha scored her second, lofting a deflected effort over Earps after a cross from substitute Maria.

The goal was met by virtual silence from a crowd of 29,238, a record for an England Women's game outside Wembley.

England directed a fine header past Barbara for her first international goal, but the hosts couldn't find an equaliser.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram