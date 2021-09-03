Declan Rice's Apt Reply to Hungarian Fans who Targeted England Forward Raheem Sterling

England shook off their Euro 2020 hangover when they swept aside Hungary in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture in Budapest’s Puskas Arena on Friday. Hungary were defeated 4-0 in their own backyard. This impressive victory means England are in complete control of their group to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s men subdued Marco Rossi’s unit in the first half and then over-ran them in the second. Raheem Sterling put England ahead with a half-volley in the 55th minute, skipper Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice added one goal each.

The match was marred by allegations of racist abuse from a section of the home crowd. English players were booed as they took a knee before the match. England star Sterling was pelted with plastic beer cups and the home crowd didn’t exactly take the loss well either as a flare was thrown onto the pitch in the later stages.

After a quiet first half, the home crowd snapped when Sterling opened the scoring in the 55th minute. The Manchester City winger was pelted with plastic cups by fans after he scored the opening goal and celebrated near the corner flag which was near to Hungary’s hardcore ultras.

Praise to Raheem Sterling pic.twitter.com/lLXSAmwrzW— Cody (@CodyyAFC) September 3, 2021

Raheem Sterling s’en fout pas mal pic.twitter.com/niarPrN2dk— Jean Pierre Etienne (@jpehaiti) September 3, 2021

Unrattled by such rowdy behaviour, Declan Rice had the perfect response to Hungarian fans. As he ran over to congratulate Sterling, Rice picked up one of those cups during celebrations and pretended to drink from it.

The match had been placed on a ‘red list’ by FIFA due to a high risk of racist and homophobic abuse. Hungary have already been slapped with a three-game stadium ban due to discriminatory behaviour by supporters at the Euro 2020.

