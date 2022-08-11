Defender Millie Bright Signs New 3-year Deal With Chelsea Women

Defender Millie Bright has signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea after helping England win the Women’s European Championship last month.

The 28-year-old Bright is Chelsea Women’s longest-serving player after joining in 2014 from Doncaster Belles and has helped the London club win six Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield.

“You’re my home and I can’t wait to continue fighting for more trophies,” Bright said in a statement on Chelsea’s website on Thursday. “Cheers to the future!”

Bright also has 58 senior caps for England and started in the 2-1 extra-time win over Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley Stadium.

