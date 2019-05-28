English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lovren, Srna Vow to Support India after Igor Stimac Becomes Men's Football Team Coach
Croatian stars Dejan Lovren and Darijo Srna came out in support of newly-appointed head coach of the Indian national men's football team Igor Stimac.
Igor Stimac in a training session with the Indian national men's football team (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Croatian international and Liverpool star Dejan Lovren came out in support of Igor Stimac's appointment as the head coach of the Indian football men's team.
Lovren said Stimac, who was a member of Croatia's 1998 FIFA World Cup team that reached the semi-final, is the correct choice as the coach of the Indian national football team.
"I heard some great news. I am really proud of you because I know who you are and how hard you have been working. I just want to say hello to your new team, the national team of India. Wish you a lot of luck and want to see you at the World Cup. I can say (it was) a great pleasure to work with you," Lovren said in a video interview with a national daily, which was subsequently posted by the official Twitter handle of the Indian football team.
Lovren and Stimac worked together when the later was the coach of the national football team between 2012 and 2014. Lovren started matches regularly under Stimac as Croatia qualified for the 2014 Brazil World Cup. Another Croatian who came out in support of Stimac is Darijo Srna, who is Croatia's most-capped player with over 130 caps (many of those came when Stimac was the national team coach).
"I have this honour to work with him for a year. He is a big professional, big character and I believe he will give his best to take India to another level," said Srna.
"From today you (India) have a lot of supporters in Croatia," Srna added.
Ahead of the #ChampionsLeagueFinal ⚔️ this Saturday, Dejan Lovren has a message for @stimac_igor and #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/Yf97Kt8FHK
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 27, 2019
Nice surprise to see this video from my @HNS_CFF ex-Captain & most capped player for Croatia #DarijoSrna It was great being your Coach & I hope that you come visit me soon in. Keep supporting INDIA now! #BacktheBlues #BudiPonosan #Family #BlueTigers @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/O41dXTvwWw — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) May 26, 2019
