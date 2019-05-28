Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lovren, Srna Vow to Support India after Igor Stimac Becomes Men's Football Team Coach

Croatian stars Dejan Lovren and Darijo Srna came out in support of newly-appointed head coach of the Indian national men's football team Igor Stimac.

News18 Sports

Updated:May 28, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lovren, Srna Vow to Support India after Igor Stimac Becomes Men's Football Team Coach
Igor Stimac in a training session with the Indian national men's football team (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...
Croatian international and Liverpool star Dejan Lovren came out in support of Igor Stimac's appointment as the head coach of the Indian football men's team.

Lovren said Stimac, who was a member of Croatia's 1998 FIFA World Cup team that reached the semi-final, is the correct choice as the coach of the Indian national football team.

"I heard some great news. I am really proud of you because I know who you are and how hard you have been working. I just want to say hello to your new team, the national team of India. Wish you a lot of luck and want to see you at the World Cup. I can say (it was) a great pleasure to work with you," Lovren said in a video interview with a national daily, which was subsequently posted by the official Twitter handle of the Indian football team.

Lovren and Stimac worked together when the later was the coach of the national football team between 2012 and 2014. Lovren started matches regularly under Stimac as Croatia qualified for the 2014 Brazil World Cup. Another Croatian who came out in support of Stimac is Darijo Srna, who is Croatia's most-capped player with over 130 caps (many of those came when Stimac was the national team coach).





"I have this honour to work with him for a year. He is a big professional, big character and I believe he will give his best to take India to another level," said Srna.

"From today you (India) have a lot of supporters in Croatia," Srna added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram