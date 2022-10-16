DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday's PKL 2022-23 DEL vs HAR Match, October 17, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 8:30 pm IST

Haryana Steelers will aim to get back on the winning track when they go up against defending champions Dabang Delhi in their next Pro Kabaddi League fixture. The match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi will be played on Monday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ| Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer Ruled Out of Freiburg Clash With Shoulder Issues

Harayana Steelers secured a solid start to their Pro Kabaddi League campaign after winning their first two matches. In their opening fixture, Haryana Steelers clinched a convincing 33-41 triumph over Bengal Warriors. In the next match, they recorded a 27-22 win against Tamil Thalaivas to keep their winning momentum alive. However, their two-match winning streak was halted by Jaipur Pink Panthers on Friday.

Haryana Steelers had to endure a humiliating 31-44 defeat against the winners of the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

With 10 points from three matches, Haryana Steelers currently find themselves in the fourth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Last season’s winners Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, kicked off their title defence on a promising note. Dabang Delhi won their first three matches to earn a good start to the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers, here is everything you need to know:

DEL vs HAR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match.

DEL vs HAR Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs HAR Match Details

The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, October 17, at 8:30 pm IST.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Suggested Playing XI for DEL vs HAR Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Joginder Narwal

All-rounders: Nitin Rawal

Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Possible Starting line-up:

Dabang Delhi K.C. Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Mohit, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Joginder Narwal

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here