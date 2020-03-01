Delhi Women's League to Kick Off on March 4 With 14 Teams Vying for Title

The Delhi Women's League 2020 will kick-off on March 4 with 14 teams vying for the title. The tournament is being held after a gap of 3 years with Football Delhi citing lack of funds before to News18.com.

For the Indian Women's League 2018-19, Hans Women FC had represented Delhi without a league for the IWL 2019-20, which concluded on February 14, no team from the Capital played. Hans Women and Royal Rangers FC were supposed to go for the Rest of India fixtures in Bengaluru but didn't travel, citing lack of funds.

With the league finally taking place, the 14 teams participating are - Growing Stars SC, Hans Women FC, Garhwal Women FC, Jaguar FC, HOPS FC, Ahbab FC, Delhi Student FC, Friends United, Girls United FC, Hindustan FC, Punjab Heroes FC, Youngmen SC, Eves Soccer Club, Royal Rangers FC.

The teams have been put in two groups of 7 each in the league phase after which the top three teams from both groups will qualify for the Super Six.

In the Super Six stage, all the six teams will play each other once and whoever is top of the table, will win the league.

The two groups are:

Group A

Growing Stars SC

Hans Women FC

Garhwal Women FC

Jaguar FC

HOPS FC

Ahbab FC

Delhi Student FC

Group B

Friends United

Girls United FC

Hindustan FC

Punjab Heroes FC

Youngmen SC

Eves Soccer Club

Royal Rangers FC

Matches will be held in Janaki Devi Memorial College, Delhi Development Authority Sports Complex in Jasola and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and a fourth venue is yet to be decided.

Here are the full fixtures:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.