1-min read

Dempo Appoint Anju Turambekar as Technical Director

Anju Turambekar was appointed as the new Technical Director of Dempo Sports Club.

IANS

Updated:December 17, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Dempo Appoint Anju Turambekar as Technical Director
Anju Turambekar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Fatorda: Dempo Sports Club on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anju Turambekar as the club's new Technical Director.

The 31-year-old, AFC A License holder will be joining the Golden Eagles having previously headed the Grassroots Development Division at the All India Football Federation (AIFF), a statement said.

Having previously spearheaded the FIFA U17 World Cup Legacy Project as a Technical Head, Anju's new assignment will see her taking charge from the Late Katz Naidoo, where she will be tasked to turn the Dempo Football Academy's set up into a production line, to supply Asia's growing demand for world-class talent.

Commenting on the appointment, the Clubs Chairman, Shrinivas Dempo said: "She comes to the club with a wealth of experience in Grassroots Development with All India Football Federation and Asian Football Confederation and we believe that she will transfer the same to develop and utilize our academy to the fullest as we seek to fulfill our vision for football in India."

