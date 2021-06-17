DEN vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Belgium: Belgium will look to book their place in the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 when they take on Denmark at the Parken Stadium in a Group B fixture on Thursday. While Belgium sunk Russia 3-0 in their season opener, the Danes were downed 1-0 by debutants Finland on the same night.

Both sides faced each other last year in the UEFA Nations League and Belgium won both the matches. The first of with 2-0 in September at the same venue, while the second 4-2 at home in Leuven in November.

However, in their last 15 encounters, both nations have won six games, lost six and drawn three.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B match between Denmark and Belgium; here is everything you need to know:

DEN vs BEL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the DEN vs BEL match in India

DEN vs BEL Live Streaming

The match between DEN vs BEL is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

DEN vs BEL Match Details

The match between DEN vs BEL will be played on Thursday, June 17, at the Parken Stadium, in Copenhagen. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

DEN vs BEL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Martin Braithwaite

DEN vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Daniel Wass,

Midfielders: Eden Hazard, Leander Dendoncker, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yussuf Poulsen

Forwards: Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Martin Braithwaite

Denmark vs Belgium probable XI:

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind, Martin Braithwaite

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

