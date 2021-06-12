DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland: Denmark and Finland will be making their debut in UEFA Euro 2020 on Saturday, June 12. The two sides are scheduled to meet at Denmark’s Parken. The Group B match will start from 9:30 PM IST. The two sides have quite a powerful line-up.

Denmark have strong players like Andreas Christensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Kasper Schmeichel, and Christian Eriksen who are most likely going to feature in the probable 11. Finland, on the other hand, has Glen Kamara who is going to be a powerful asset for the team as a midfielder. Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, and Jukka Raitala too are likely to make it to the playing 11 of the team.

Neither of the teams have registered the win in the friendly matches that were held before the tournament. Denmark was up against Germany on June 2 and the match ended in a draw after both teams scored one goal each. Finland, on the contrary, have lost both their friendlies against Sweden and Estonia.

Here is all you need to know about the June 12, Denmark vs Finland match:

DEN vs FIN Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for the UEFA Euro 2020 series.

DEN vs FIN Live Streaming

The match between DEN and FIN can be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

DEN vs FIN Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 12, at Parken, Denmark. The game will start at 9:30 PM IST.

DEN vs FIN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Braithwaite

Vice-Captain: Eriksen

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hradecky

Defenders: Christensen, Kjaer, Wass, Raitala

Midfielders: Eriksen, Sparv, Kamara

Strikers: Braithwaite, Pukki, Poulsen

Denmark possible starting line-up: Schmeichel; Wass, Christensen, Kjaer, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Eriksen, Braithwaite; Wind

Finland possible starting line-up: Hradecky; Arajuuri, Toivio, O’Shaughnessy; Raitala, Kamara, Sparv, Lod, Uronen; Pohjanpalo, Pukki

