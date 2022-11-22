DEN vs TUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Denmark showcased an impressive performance in the qualifiers and won nine out of their 10 matches to confirm their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition. Moreover, the Danish football team managed to get the better of the world champions France twice last year.

Kasper Hjulmand’s men have now been placed in Group D at the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Australia, Tunisia and defending World Cup winners France. In their opening World Cup fixture, Denmark will be up against Tunisia at the Education City Stadium. The Group D fixture between Denmark and Tunisia will be played tonight.

Tunisia, on the other hand, will make their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance in Qatar this time. But they have not yet been able to reach the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup even once. However, for Jalel Kadri’s men it will be not an easy task to clinch a top-two finish in a group comprising mighty teams like France and Denmark.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Denmark and Tunisia; here is everything you need to know:

DEN vs TUN Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

DEN vs TUN Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Denmark and Tunisia will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

DEN vs TUN Match Details

The DEN vs TUN match will be played at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, at 6:30 PM IST.

DEN vs TUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Christian Eriksen

Vice-Captain: Seifeddine Jaziri

Suggested Playing XI for DEN vs TUN Dream11 Fantasy Football

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass, Ali Maaloul, Joakim Maehle

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Ben Slimane

Strikers: Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri

Denmark vs Tunisia Possible Starting XI

Denmark Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg

Tunisia Predicted Starting Line-up: Bechir Ben Said, Mohamed Drager, Bilel Ifa, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul, Eliyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Ben Slimane, Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri, Youssef Msakni

