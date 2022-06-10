Denmark vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Denmark will face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The match is scheduled for June 11 at 12:15 am IST. The Danish side would be highly motivated after defeating Austria (2-1) in their encounter in the Nations League. Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg will be looking to get on the score sheet again after scoring a brilliant goal against Austria.

The Croatian team drew (1-1) against world champions France in their match. They will be keen to get a victory against Denmark. Veteran Luka Modric will be responsible for running the midfield for the Croats.

Expect a highly competitive match as both teams will be looking for a win at the Parken Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of the Nations League match between Denmark and Croatia, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Croatia be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Croatia will take place on June 11, Saturday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Croatia be played?

The match between Denmark and Croatia will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Croatia begin?

The match between Denmark and Croatia will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Denmark and Croatia match?

The match between Denmark and Croatia will be telecast on the Sony sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Denmark and Croatia match?

The match between Denmark and Croatia will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Denmark and Croatia Possible Staring XI:

Denmark Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel (Gk), Joakim Maehle, Jannik Vestergaard, Thomas Delaney, Mikkel Damsgaard, Joachim Andersen, Victor Nelsson, Cristian, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Robert Skov, Andreas Cornelius

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic (Gk), Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Borna Barisic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Mislav Orsic, Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kramaric, Duje Caleta-Car

