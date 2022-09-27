Denmark vs France Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

World Champions France will be aiming to extend their winning run against Austria in the UEFA Nations League. The match between France and Austria will be played on Monday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

The two teams have already faced each other in this edition’s UEFA Nations League and France had to concede 1-2 defeat in that clash.

Denmark come into the fixture after enduring a 2-1 defeat against Croatia in their last match. The Danish side have so far played five matches in the UEFA Nations League and Kasper Hjulmand’s men have emerged victorious on three occasions.

France, on the other hand, clinched a 2-0 win in their last UEFA Nations League match against Austria. French striker Kylian Mbppe scored the first goal of the match in 56th minute. Olivier Giroud doubled his side’s lead nine minutes later.

Ahead of Monday’s UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and France; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and France will be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and France will take place on September 26, Monday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match Denmark vs France be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and France will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match Denmark vs France begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and France will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Denmark vs France UEFA Nations League match?

Denmark vs France UEFA Nations League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Denmark vs France UEFA Nations League match?

Denmark vs France match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.



Denmark vs France Possible Starting XI:

Denmark Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle, Christian Eriksen, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Alphonse Areola, William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Benoit Badiashile, Ferland Mendy, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jonathan Clauss, Antoinne Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

