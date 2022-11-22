Denmark vs Tunisia Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 match live?

Denmark will take on Tunisia in a riveting Group D encounter on November 22. This will be the first major tournament for Christian Eriksen after his cardiac arrest at last year’s Euros. His exploits at Brentford and Manchester United have shown that Eriksen is still a serious talent for Denmark.

The Danes will know that they have to win against Tunisia if they are to beat France to the top spot in Group D. Denmark had defeated France in the UEFA Nations League in September and will be harbouring ambitions to finish above the defending champions.

FIFA World Cup 2022 — Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | Results | Golden Boot

However, they will have to get past Tunisia first. Denmark have a star-studded team which includes United’s Christian Eriksen, Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.

But Tunisia retain the ability to trouble Denmark. Jalel Kadri’s side will hope that Youssef Msakni and former Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri come up with the goods on Tuesday. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Denmark and Tunisia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Denmark and Tunisia be played?

The match between Denmark and Tunisia will be played on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the match between Denmark and Tunisia be played?

The match between Denmark and Tunisia will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

What time will the match between Denmark and Tunisia begin?

The match between Denmark and Tunisia will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 22.

ALSO READ | Can Argentina Script An Epilogue Befitting the Astronomical Career of Lionel Messi - La Pulga?

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Denmark and Tunisia?

The match between Denmark and Tunisia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Denmark and Tunisia?

The match between Denmark and Tunisia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Denmark Probable Starting Line-up: Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Eriksen; Braithwaite, Dolberg

Tunisia Probable Starting Line-up: Ben Said, Drager, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni

Read all the Latest Sports News here