Derby County Charge Two Players for Drink-driving After Car Crash
Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been fined after car crash led to season-ending knee injury for Derby County captain Richard Keogh.
Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been fined "the equivalent of six weeks". (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Derby: Derby County, an EFL Championship football side, have charged two of their players with drink-driving following a car crash that left team captain Richard Keogh with a season-ending knee injury.
According to an ESPNFC report, Derby said in a statement that Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been fined "the equivalent of six weeks" of their wages and will serve an additional 80 hours of community and rehabilitation, which will include a drinking awareness course.
BBC quoted the club as saying that it "will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute."
The incident took place on September 24 when Keogh was reportedly in the back seat of a car that crashed into a lamppost.
Bennett said: "Being a footballer and someone who young fans look up to I know the example I set is key. I am ashamed. At 23 I am old enough, and I was brought up, to know better."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Grand Re-entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving His Lamborghini Urus Worth Rs 3 Crore, Only Among 50 Buyers in India