Derby County Charge Two Players for Drink-driving After Car Crash

Derby: Derby County, an EFL Championship football side, have charged two of their players with drink-driving following a car crash that left team captain Richard Keogh with a season-ending knee injury.

According to an ESPNFC report, Derby said in a statement that Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been fined "the equivalent of six weeks" of their wages and will serve an additional 80 hours of community and rehabilitation, which will include a drinking awareness course.

BBC quoted the club as saying that it "will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute."

The incident took place on September 24 when Keogh was reportedly in the back seat of a car that crashed into a lamppost.

Bennett said: "Being a footballer and someone who young fans look up to I know the example I set is key. I am ashamed. At 23 I am old enough, and I was brought up, to know better."

