Derby County vs West Ham United FA Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Derby County vs West Ham United?

Derby County will take on West Ham United in round 4 of the FA Cup at Pride Park Stadium on January 31, Tuesday. Derby are currently placed fourth in the Football League One table with 50 points from 27 games. They are enjoying a great spell of form at the moment winning their last six games across all competitions. However, West Ham United could be their toughest opponent of the lot. Derby County secured a 2-1 victory over Port Vale in the last outing.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are having a turbulent season, to say the least. The Hammers are currently placed 16th in the PL table with 18 points from 20 games. The London-based club have struggled to assert themselves this campaign but managed to secure a clinical 2-0 victory against Everton in their last match with Jarrod Bowen netting two goals in the 34th and 41st minute.

Ahead of the FA Cup match between Derby County and West Ham United here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup match between Derby County and West Ham United be played?

The FA Cup match between Derby County and West Ham United will be played on January 31, Tuesday.

Where will the FA Cup match between Derby County and West Ham United be played?

The FA Cup match between Derby County and West Ham United will be played at Pride Park Stadium, Derby.

What time will the FA Cup match Derby County vs West Ham United begin?

The FA Cup match between Derby County and West Ham United will begin at 1:15 am IST, on January 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FA Cup match between Derby County and West Ham United?

The FA Cup match between Derby County and West Ham United will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FA Cup match between Derby County and West Ham United?

The FA Cup match between Derby County and West Ham United will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

Probable Starting XI:

Derby County Probable Starting XI: Joe Wildsmith, Haydon Roberts, Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Korey Smith, Conor Hourihane, Max Bird, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Jason Knight, Tom Barkhuizen, David McGoldrick

West Ham United Probable Starting XI: Lukasz Fabianski, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Ben Johnson, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio

