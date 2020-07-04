DFB-Pokal 2019-20 Final Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The drama is all set to roll in the finals of DFB-Pokal 2019-20 as Bayer Leverkusen will go head-to-head against Bayern Munich on Saturday, July 4. The DFB-Pokal 2019-20 Final Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich fixture will be played at Olympiastadion. The high-voltage match is scheduled to start at 11.30pm IST.

Bayern will be playing with an aim to record their 20th success in the DFB-Pokal, while Leverkusen will be trying to change their ‘Neverkusen’ label with today’s match. Both the teams are extremely excited and charged up for today’s finale, which may prove special to either one in their own ways.

DFB-Pokal 2019-20 Final Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Team News

For the Bayer Leverkusen, the team will have a strong playing XI, missing Karim Bellarabi for his hamstring issue. Havertz, whose future might change in the coming season, will feature behind Volland in tonight’s match.

Bayern, on the other hand, might feel the absence of Niklas Sule and Javi Martinez, who will watch from the sidelines.

DFB-Pokal 2019-20 Final Bayer Leverkusen Possible Starting Line-up: Hradecky, L. Bender, Tah, S. Bender, Wendell, Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger, Diaby, Havertz, Bailey, Volland

DFB-Pokal 2019-20 Final Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

Where to watch the DFB-Pokal 2019-20 Final Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bayer Leverkusen will welcome Bayern Munich at 11.30pm on Saturday night according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The DFB-Pokal 2019-20 Final Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Olympiastadion.

DFB-Pokal 2019-20 Final Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD channels in India.

How and where to watch the online DFB-Pokal 2019-20 Final Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

The live streaming will be available on tensports.com and Sony LIV app.