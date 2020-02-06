Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Football
1-min read

DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich into German Cup Quarters, Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen Also Through

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace to help Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the German Cup, as Union Berlin beat Verl and Bayer Leverkusen knocked out VfB Stuttgart.

Reuters

Updated:February 6, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich into German Cup Quarters, Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen Also Through
Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Munich: Bayern Munich's insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup.

Fourth-tier side Saarbrucken also reached the last eight of the competition after overcoming second-tier Karlsruher 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw after extra time.

Union Berlin beat Verl 1-0 and Bayer Leverkusen knocked out VfB Stuttgart with a 2-1 win to make it through to Friday's quarter-final draw.

Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diverted a shot into his own net in the eighth minute but they soon levelled with an own goal by Hoffenheim's Benjamin Hubner before Thomas Mueller put them in front with a volley in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski stretched Bayern's lead further in the 36th minute and looked to have wrapped the game up when he struck again with 10 minutes remaining, netting for the 35th time in all competitions this season.

Yet Hoffenheim's new forward Moanes Dabour pulled a goal back for the visitors two minutes later and scored again in added time to set up a tense final few minutes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram