Didn't Cheat With Any Girl at Hotel: Wayne Rooney Quashes Media Report

London: England's all-time highest goal scorer Wayne Rooney took to social media on Wednesday to slam The Sun, which had claimed that the former international had cheated on his wife.

Last week, the tabloid had published pictures of Rooney getting into a lift at a hotel in Vancouver with a "mystery woman".

Rooney, who plays for the MLS club DC United in the US, was reportedly partying with his teammates in the Canadian city. In a picture which went viral, he was seen dancing with a girl in a night club and was later pictured with another woman in front of his hotel's lift.

Denying that he has cheated on his wife, the former Manchester United star tweeted: "Nothing happened between me and any girl on that night in Vancouver. I did not enter the lift alone with the girl pictured in the hotel foyer. The girl pictured in the club was simply one of many who innocently asked for autographs and pictures."

The Sun - Enough is enough pic.twitter.com/lCICTdwfwt — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 28, 2019

He also claimed that he had been followed by a freelance photographer without his knowledge or permission. Terming the claims 'completely untrue,' Rooney added: "The whole story was a smear against me. It is damaging to my family and not something I am prepared to put up with."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.