Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Didn't Cheat With Any Girl at Hotel: Wayne Rooney Quashes Media Report

A tabloid had published pictures of Wayne Rooney getting into a hotel lift with a girl but Rooney denied that anything happened between them.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Didn't Cheat With Any Girl at Hotel: Wayne Rooney Quashes Media Report
Wayne Rooney took to social media to deny the report. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: England's all-time highest goal scorer Wayne Rooney took to social media on Wednesday to slam The Sun, which had claimed that the former international had cheated on his wife.

Last week, the tabloid had published pictures of Rooney getting into a lift at a hotel in Vancouver with a "mystery woman".

Rooney, who plays for the MLS club DC United in the US, was reportedly partying with his teammates in the Canadian city. In a picture which went viral, he was seen dancing with a girl in a night club and was later pictured with another woman in front of his hotel's lift.

Denying that he has cheated on his wife, the former Manchester United star tweeted: "Nothing happened between me and any girl on that night in Vancouver. I did not enter the lift alone with the girl pictured in the hotel foyer. The girl pictured in the club was simply one of many who innocently asked for autographs and pictures."

He also claimed that he had been followed by a freelance photographer without his knowledge or permission. Terming the claims 'completely untrue,' Rooney added: "The whole story was a smear against me. It is damaging to my family and not something I am prepared to put up with."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram