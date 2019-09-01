Didn't Expect So Many Goals: India U-15 Coach After SAFF Championship Win
India scored a total of 28 goals as they lifted the Under-15 SAFF Championship, leaving Bibiano Fernandes pleasantly surprised.
India U-15 won the SAFF Championships (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Kolkata: India pumped 28 goals and conceded none in five matches played at the SAFF Championship at Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. India U-15 head coach Bibiano Fernandes says he was pleasantly surprised by the number of goals at the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-15 Championship.
"I did not expect so many goals, but I knew that this group has the capability to score goals because we have good, some very good forwards. Our other offensive players are also capable of providing them with ample support in attack," he said.
Fernandes said that a well-oiled scouting system is behind the team's dominance in the tournament. "Every team-building process must start with scouting," he said. "We started before February in the Subroto Cup. Then there was the Hero Junior League, and along with that, we had open trials in many states. I personally oversaw some of the trials, while (Assistant Coach) Kanan (Priolkar) also scouted in some states."
"The scouting process has really helped out coaches like me, because we had not really been reaching out to players in various areas earlier. Then comes the preparation, when we went to Italy for our first exposure and then to Thailand ahead of the SAFF Championship," he said.
The preparation for this moment started at the beginning of the year, when the team travelled to Italy, where they played against some tough opposition like USA, Mexico, Slovenia and Qatar.
"When we came back, we knew where exactly we have to strengthen the squad. And then again, we got in some of the scouted players," said Bibiano.
"After the scouting process was done, we went to Thailand to test ourselves, which was also very helpful. It was after the Thailand tour, that we knew that this team was ready for competitive international football at this age category."
With the SAFF Championship conquered, the team is now prepared to set its sights on the AFC U-16 Qualifiers, where they have been clubbed together in Group B, alongside Uzbekistan, Bahrain and Turkmenistan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir was in Tears and Denial When He Learnt Rishi Kapoor had Cancer
- Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Dance Their Hearts Out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday
- Anushka Sharma Hails Zareen Khan for Embracing Stretch Marks in Recent Pics
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh