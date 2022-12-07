'Didn't Get to Enjoy Best Player in World for 90 Minutes': Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Takes a Dig at Portugal Manager

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on to break records left and right in the footballing world ever since he made his club and national debut. Most debates about the best player in the world are incomplete without mentioning Ronaldo.

While the Portuguese star still possesses a grand aura and peak fitness levels, there has been some controversy regarding the statements he’s made about the pitch as well as his game time. The 37-year-old did not start the Round of 16 game against Switzerland which has led some to believe that there may be a right between them.

Georgina Rodriguez made her dismay about this decision evident with a post on Instagram that was captioned

“Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the anthem all goals placed on you. What a shame he didn’t get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven’t stopped claiming you and screaming your name. I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and make us vibrate one more night.”

Ronaldo started the games against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea but had to be satisfied with a position on the bench in their crucial game against Switzerland. This may have raised several eyebrows, but Goncalo Ramos scored a dazzling hattrick to make sure that the limelight was on him.

Pepe also got on the scoresheet after an expertly guided header in the 33rd minute. Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also joined the party as the Portugal national side thumped Switzerland 6-1.

After the victory when asked about Ronaldo, Fernando Santos stated

“I have a very close relationship with him - I always have, I have known him since he was 19 years old………I will always consider in my role that he is an important player to have in the team."

The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing at an elite level at 37-year-old is a huge achievement in itself. The former Real Madrid star has played 195 games across all competitions for Portugal to date. During that time, he has managed to score 118 goals and recorded 43 assists.

He has had a major contribution for the national team both on and off the field. This Portuguese side is now shaping up to be a very dynamic side with the likes of Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos as well as Bruno Fernandes.

This Portuguese side have shown that they can be a menace. They will face Morocco in the quarterfinals on 10th December. This Portugal team has shown that they can be ruthless in attack with and without Ronaldo. It will be interesting to see whether he will be in the starting XI against the Moroccans.

