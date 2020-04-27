FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Didn't Know My Passport Was Illegal: Ronaldinho After 32 Days in Jail

Ronaldinho arrested with 'fake' passport in Paraguay (Photo Credit: Reuters/Twitter)

Ronaldinho is currently under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion after he was arrested along with his cavalry for entering Paraguay with forged documents.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
Asuncion: Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho pleaded his innocence while speaking for the first time after spending 32 days in a Paraguayan prison. The former Barcelona forward is currently under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion after he was arrested along with his cavalry for entering the country with forged documents.

Ronaldinho has insisted he didn't know his documents were illegal and also stated he showed full cooperation with the authorities in the aftermath of the airport fiasco.

"We were totally surprised to learn that the documents were not legal," Ronaldinho told ABC Color. "Since then our intention has been to collaborate with the justice system to clarify the facts.

"From that moment until today, we have explained everything and facilitated everything that has been requested of us.

"It was a tough blow, I never imagined that I would go through such a situation. All my life I have sought to reach the highest professional level and bring joy to people with my football," he added.

Ronaldinho also revealed what his plans are after he is allowed to go back to his home nation once investigation ends.

"The first thing will be to give a big kiss to my mother, who has lived through this difficult phase since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, at her home."

