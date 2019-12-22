Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days

Diego Maradona has never shied away from speaking his mind and sometimes that very fact has led the legendary footballer to be involved in multiple controversies throughout his illustrious career.

In a recent interview, Maradona claimed that he lost his virginity aged just 13 to an "older lady".

"I was on top and she was reading a newspaper," Maradona told Argentinian channel TyC Sports in an interview.

That was not all, Maradona even claimed that he had gone missing after having been abducted by a UFO.

"Why make things up? Once, after a few too many drinks, I was missing from home for three days," Maradona said.

"I got home and said that UFOs had taken me. I said 'They took me, I can't tell you about it'."

Maradona also revealed that during the 2010 world Cupo, when he was managing the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi had "cried in the shower" after their defeat to Germany.

Maradona, who is currently the manager of Gimnasia de La Plata in Argentina, in the interview also revealed that he played 'several times' without having slept the night before.

When asked about his ideal guests for a dinner party, Maradona named the liekes of Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, Lula (a former Brazilian President), Nestor Kirchner (former Argentine President), Alberto Fernandez (former Argentine President), and Cristina Kirchner (former Argentine President).

