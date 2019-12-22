Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
Diego Maradona, in arguably one of the most interviews, claimed that he lost his virginity at the age of 13 and was also missing for 3 days when he was abducted by a UFO.
File photo of Diego Maradona.
Diego Maradona has never shied away from speaking his mind and sometimes that very fact has led the legendary footballer to be involved in multiple controversies throughout his illustrious career.
In a recent interview, Maradona claimed that he lost his virginity aged just 13 to an "older lady".
"I was on top and she was reading a newspaper," Maradona told Argentinian channel TyC Sports in an interview.
That was not all, Maradona even claimed that he had gone missing after having been abducted by a UFO.
"Why make things up? Once, after a few too many drinks, I was missing from home for three days," Maradona said.
"I got home and said that UFOs had taken me. I said 'They took me, I can't tell you about it'."
Maradona also revealed that during the 2010 world Cupo, when he was managing the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi had "cried in the shower" after their defeat to Germany.
Maradona, who is currently the manager of Gimnasia de La Plata in Argentina, in the interview also revealed that he played 'several times' without having slept the night before.
When asked about his ideal guests for a dinner party, Maradona named the liekes of Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, Lula (a former Brazilian President), Nestor Kirchner (former Argentine President), Alberto Fernandez (former Argentine President), and Cristina Kirchner (former Argentine President).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 81 Written Updates: Sidharth, Rashami's Ugly Fight Brings House to Standstill
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- All About Fries: Chrissy Teigen To Produce a Movie Exclusively About Everyone's Favorite Side-Dish
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car