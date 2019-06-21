Diego Maradona Dismisses Alzheimer's Rumours
Diego Maradona took to social media to address certain reports that claimed he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
Diego Maradona dismissed rumours that he is suffering from Alzheimer's disease (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Buenos Aires: Argentina football great Diego Maradona has posted a video on the social media denying reports that he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
The 58-year-old's comments came a day after his lawyer, Matias Morla also responded to speculation that his client was suffering from the degenerative illness.
"They lie, they lie. They talk about Alzheimer's and they don't even know what the word Alzheimer's means," Maradona said in the video published on his Instagram account on Thursday, reported Xinhua news agency.
"People who have Alzheimer's die, I'm not dying," the 1986 World Cup winner said, adding that some journalists were intent on "causing confusion".
Maradona, who this month ended an 11-month spell as head coach of Mexican second division side Dorados, has suffered a series of health issues since ending his playing career in 1997.
In 2004, he was hospitalised with severe heart and respiratory problems related to a long battle with drug addiction. He also underwent two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and received treatment for alcohol abuse.
In January, the former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli forward had surgery to stem bleeding in his stomach.
According to Argentine press reports, Maradona was set to undergo shoulder and knee operations in the coming weeks.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big
- The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Movie Review: Dhanush's Charming World
- Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old Mother Performing Yoga is the Best Sight on International Yoga Day
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- Kabir Singh Celeb Reviews: Bollywood Calls Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Brilliant
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s