Diego Maradona in Line to Take up Venezuela Coaching Job
Diego Maradona has emerged as a possible candidate to replace Rafael Dudamel as head coach of Venezuela.
File photo of Diego Maradona. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Buenos Aires: Argentinean football legend Diego Maradona has emerged as a possible candidate to replace Rafael Dudamel as head coach of Venezuela's national team.
The 59-year-old has become a target of the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) after Dudamel resigned last week to take charge of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro, according to Xinhua news agency.
Maradona, who almost single-handedly guided Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, is currently the manager of Argentinean first division side Gimnasia, where he is contracted until May.
Multiple news reports in Argentina cited Maradona's absence from Gimnasia's first training sessions of the year as evidence of his possible departure.
The FVF are hoping to appoint a new head coach before the South American zone qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup start in March.
