1-MIN READ

Diego Maradona Offers Pay Cut to Help Gimnasia Through Coronavirus Crisis

File photo of Diego Maradona.

File photo of Diego Maradona.

Diego Maradona made the proposal to Gimnasia to take a pay cut as head coach to help the Argentinian football team cope with coronavirus pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Buenos Aires: Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has offered to take a pay cut to help Gimnasia La Plata cope with the coronavirus crisis, according to the club's president.

Argentina's top division has been suspended indefinitely because of the pandemic, prompting fears about the economic impact on clubs.

Maradona, who has four months left on his contract as Gimnasia's head coach, made the proposal to club officials via his management team on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Through his assistant, we received the call," club president Gabriel Pellegrino told Cielo Sports. "He said that if needed to reduce his income, he would be willing to do it.

"That speaks volumes of someone who is not thinking about money, but rather how he can help Gimnasia through this situation."

Maradona's offer came just days after his compatriot, Lionel Messi, said that he and his FC Barcelona teammates had reduced their salaries by 70 per cent to ensure all of the Spanish club's employees were paid during the recess.

The squads of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have also agreed to pay cuts to help their clubs.

Gimnasia are currently battling to avoid relegation to Argentina's second division. Pellegrino said club officials had not yet spoken to Maradona about extending the 59-year-old's contract, which expires on August 22.

