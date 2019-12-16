Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Diego Maradona Pledges Future to Argentina's Gimnasia After Club Elections

Diego Maradona will remain head coach of Argentina's Gimnasia after club president Gabriel Pellegrino secured re-election.

IANS

Updated:December 16, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Diego Maradona Pledges Future to Argentina's Gimnasia After Club Elections
File photo of Diego Maradona. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Buenos Aires: Diego Maradona has said he will remain head coach of Argentina's Gimnasia after the re-election of president Gabriel Pellegrino.

Pellegrino secured a new three-year term after receiving 61 percent of support from Gimnasia's voting members in elections on Sunday. He beat rival bids from Mariano Cowen (31 percent) and Salvador Robustelli (9 percent), reports Xinhua news agency.

"I would like to thank the club's members for showing their confidence in me by backing Pellegrino, and I'm sure that together we can take the team forward," newspaper El Dia quoted Maradona as saying.

Pellegrino, who was responsible for bringing Maradona to Gimnasia, ruled out running for another term last month, but changed his mind after the 1986 FIFA World Cup winner threatened to quit.

Maradona, 59, took charge of Gimnasia in early September after agreeing to a contract that ran until the end of May 2020.

Gimnasia are currently 21st in the 24-team Argentinian Superliga standings, with 14 points from 16 matches. Their hopes of avoiding relegation have been boosted by four wins and a draw in their past eight fixtures.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram