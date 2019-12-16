Diego Maradona Pledges Future to Argentina's Gimnasia After Club Elections
Diego Maradona will remain head coach of Argentina's Gimnasia after club president Gabriel Pellegrino secured re-election.
File photo of Diego Maradona. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Buenos Aires: Diego Maradona has said he will remain head coach of Argentina's Gimnasia after the re-election of president Gabriel Pellegrino.
Pellegrino secured a new three-year term after receiving 61 percent of support from Gimnasia's voting members in elections on Sunday. He beat rival bids from Mariano Cowen (31 percent) and Salvador Robustelli (9 percent), reports Xinhua news agency.
"I would like to thank the club's members for showing their confidence in me by backing Pellegrino, and I'm sure that together we can take the team forward," newspaper El Dia quoted Maradona as saying.
Pellegrino, who was responsible for bringing Maradona to Gimnasia, ruled out running for another term last month, but changed his mind after the 1986 FIFA World Cup winner threatened to quit.
Maradona, 59, took charge of Gimnasia in early September after agreeing to a contract that ran until the end of May 2020.
Gimnasia are currently 21st in the 24-team Argentinian Superliga standings, with 14 points from 16 matches. Their hopes of avoiding relegation have been boosted by four wins and a draw in their past eight fixtures.
