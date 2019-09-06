Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Diego Maradona Returns to Argentina to Manage Superliga Side

Diego Maradona has joined Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata as their new head coach.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Diego Maradona Returns to Argentina to Manage Superliga Side
File photo of Diego Maradona.
Loading...

Buenos Aires: Diego Maradona has joined Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata as their new head coach as the club fights to avoid relegation from Argentina's top division.

The 57-year-old agreed to a contract that runs until the end of the current Superliga Argentina season next May, according to a statement on the club's official website, reports Xinhua news agency.

Maradona's last coaching job was with Mexican second division side Dorados, with whom he parted ways in June due to health problems.

The 58-year-old, who was Argentina's national team head coach from 2008 to 2010, has undergone successful knee and shoulder surgery in recent weeks, according to his lawyer Matias Morla.

Gimnasia are currently last in the 24-team Superliga Argentina standings with one win and four losses from five matches this season. The club has been searching for a new manager since Sunday, when Dario Ortiz quit after the team's 1-0 loss to Argentinos Juniors.

Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history and almost single-handedly led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title in Mexico.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram