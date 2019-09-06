Diego Maradona Returns to Argentina to Manage Superliga Side
Diego Maradona has joined Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata as their new head coach.
File photo of Diego Maradona.
Buenos Aires: Diego Maradona has joined Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata as their new head coach as the club fights to avoid relegation from Argentina's top division.
The 57-year-old agreed to a contract that runs until the end of the current Superliga Argentina season next May, according to a statement on the club's official website, reports Xinhua news agency.
Maradona's last coaching job was with Mexican second division side Dorados, with whom he parted ways in June due to health problems.
The 58-year-old, who was Argentina's national team head coach from 2008 to 2010, has undergone successful knee and shoulder surgery in recent weeks, according to his lawyer Matias Morla.
Gimnasia are currently last in the 24-team Superliga Argentina standings with one win and four losses from five matches this season. The club has been searching for a new manager since Sunday, when Dario Ortiz quit after the team's 1-0 loss to Argentinos Juniors.
Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history and almost single-handedly led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title in Mexico.
