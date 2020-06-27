Diego Maradona's Daughters Say Will Take Dad to Court to Help Kick ‘Alcohol Addiction’

Arguably one of the greatest footballers to have played the game, Diego Maradona, has always had his issues off the field as much as his talent on it. The Argentine legend's issues with alcohol has been well documented and caused Maradona much harm during and after his playing days.

Diego Maradona’s daughters recently came out to say that they are considering taking their father to court if it means the former footballer gets help to give up drinking.

Gianinna Maradona, aged 31, said she and her elder sisiter 33-year-old Dalma, were worried about their father's "alcohol addiction".

The now 59-year-old Maradona had an incident on his last birthday last year, which raised concerns as started to choke after passing out drunk on a table on.

A video of Maradona had also gone viral, with the legendary footballer dancing with ex-girlfriend Veronica Ojeda and his trousers around his ankles.

Okeda latter went onto say that the video was recorded in Mexico "over a year ago", with Maradona stumbling around in video

His daughters say that they have had enough.

“I don’t have to expose my dad. If I do it, it will be in front of a judge, so it can be done judicially." Gianinna was quoted as saying by Argentine TV.

“I don’t tell him not to drink alcohol anymore. But he doesn’t enjoy it.”

“I want my dad to keep living.”

That's the point, not enjoying having a beer," she added.