Diego Martinez Appointed as Espanyol Coach

Diego Martinez will take over as Espanyol coach on a two-year contract as the successor to Vicente Moreno, the La Liga club announced on Tuesday.

Martinez, 41, had been out of work since leaving Granada a year ago. He guided them back to the top flight in 2019 and then took the club into the Europa League for the first time.

He will replace Moreno, who was sacked with two games of the season remaining as reserve team coach Luis Blanco was put in charge on a temporary basis.

Espanyol finished four points above the relegation zone in 14th place. Martinez’s former club Granada were relegated back to the second division.

