Diego Simeone, Antoine Griezmann Among Five Covid Cases at Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone completed 10 years as Atletico Madrid manager. (AP Photo)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and forward Antoine Griezmann have tested positive for Covid-19, as the reigning La Liga champions announced five new cases on Thursday. Atletico said Simeone and 2018 World Cup-winner Griezmann were asymptomatic and isolating along with Koke, Hector Herrera and Joao Felix.

La Liga rivals Barcelona also confirmed three new cases, bringing the total to at least nine at the Catalan club, with the league set to resume this weekend after the winter break.

Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli join the list of players infected, the club said, after Ousmane Dembele, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Gavi and Dani Alves tested positive.

first published:December 30, 2021, 18:18 IST