Diego Simeone Destined to Coach Argentina: Juan Sebastian Veron

Buenos Aires: Juan Sebastian Veron has predicted that his former Argentina international teammate Diego Simeone will one day be the Albiceleste's head coach.

Simeone has earned a reputation as a fine motivator and tactician at Atletico Madrid and Veron is adamant the 49-year-old is perfectly suited to manage the South American team.

"At some point he is going to be Argentina's coach," Veron said in an interview broadcast on Argentinian television, reports Xinhua news agency.

"For me, he's proved himself as one of the best managers in Europe."

Simeone has guided Atletico to two Europa League trophies, one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and two Champions League finals during almost a decade in charge of the Spanish club.

Veron, Simeone's midfield colleague in Argentina's national team from 1996 to 2002, also revealed a desire to be president of the Argentinian Football Association.

"At some point I would really like to do that," said the former Manchester United midfielder, who is now president of Argentinian top flight club Estudiantes.

The 45-year-old also played down reports of a feud between he and Diego Maradona.

"Time heals all wounds," Veron said. "What he says about me won't change how I feel and what he gave me as a player. I was lucky to play with him and it was the best. We will make our peace when the time is right."