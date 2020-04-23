FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Diego Simeone Destined to Coach Argentina: Juan Sebastian Veron

Diego Simeone (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Diego Simeone (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Diego Simeone has earned a reputation as a fine motivator and tactician at Atletico Madrid and Juan Sebastian Veron feels he is perfectly suited for Argentina.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
Share this:

Buenos Aires: Juan Sebastian Veron has predicted that his former Argentina international teammate Diego Simeone will one day be the Albiceleste's head coach.

Simeone has earned a reputation as a fine motivator and tactician at Atletico Madrid and Veron is adamant the 49-year-old is perfectly suited to manage the South American team.

"At some point he is going to be Argentina's coach," Veron said in an interview broadcast on Argentinian television, reports Xinhua news agency.

"For me, he's proved himself as one of the best managers in Europe."

Simeone has guided Atletico to two Europa League trophies, one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and two Champions League finals during almost a decade in charge of the Spanish club.

Veron, Simeone's midfield colleague in Argentina's national team from 1996 to 2002, also revealed a desire to be president of the Argentinian Football Association.

"At some point I would really like to do that," said the former Manchester United midfielder, who is now president of Argentinian top flight club Estudiantes.

The 45-year-old also played down reports of a feud between he and Diego Maradona.

"Time heals all wounds," Veron said. "What he says about me won't change how I feel and what he gave me as a player. I was lucky to play with him and it was the best. We will make our peace when the time is right."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres