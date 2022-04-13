Dimitar Berbatov Backs Marcus Rashford to Bounce Back for Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed English star Marcus Rashford to regain his form and end the dry run.

Rashford is enduring a tough season at Old Trafford ever since his return to the squad after shoulder surgery. He has also lost his spot in United’s starting XI along with the trust of interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Rashford has been benched for most of this season and has failed to make the starting XI even in the absence of recognised strikers of the team. Rangnick was without his two veteran strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for their match against Manchester City and Leicester and rather than starting Rashford, the 63-year-old opted to play Bruno Fernandes as a false nine.

Rashford has also failed to secure a spot in England’s squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Rashford started on Saturday against Everton and looked in good touch as he forced rival goalie Jordan Pickford into two good saves. Despite being one of United’s better performers during the game, he was substituted at the hour mark to make way for Anthony Elanga. The Red Devils lost the match 1-0 to slip to the seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

And, despite his horrid run of late, Berbatov is confident that Rashford can bounce back to become a key player for United once again. “I, for sure, see that the confidence is missing. You can see it when he’s moving around the pitch and touching the ball, or going around and looking for the space,” Berbatov told the Athletic in an interview.

“I sincerely hope that he’s going to find that form that he has inside him because he’s a great talent, I love watching him,” he added.

Marcus Rashford has netted four goals so far in the 2021-22 season in 21 appearances and interestingly all of these goals have come as a substitute.

