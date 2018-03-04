GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Dimitar Berbatov Calls Kerala Blasters Coach 'Wannabe'

Former Manchester United and Kerala Blasters forward Dimitar Berbatov clearly did not enjoy the second part of his stint in the Indian Super League as he took to social media and hit out at the coach.

News18 Sports

Updated:March 4, 2018, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dimitar Berbatov Calls Kerala Blasters Coach 'Wannabe'
Kerala Blasters' Dimitar Berbatov scores against ATK (Image: ISL)
Former Manchester United and Kerala Blasters forward Dimitar Berbatov clearly did not enjoy the second part of his stint in the Indian Super League as he took to social media and hit out at the coach.

Going by Berbatov’s Instagram Story on Sunday, he was unhappy with the David James, who joined the team midway through the season after René Meulensteen left. The forward in his rant which was full of hashtags wrote ‘#WorstWannaBeCoachEver #worsttacticaladvice, #ChipTheBallToStrikersChestAndWeTakeItFromThere/WTF/WhoPlaysLikeThis’ ‘#Seasonfinished, #timetogohome.’




Given the statement and the tone of the rant, it is unlikely that Berbatov will make himself available for the upcoming Super Cup in March.

Since joining the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned franchise, Berbatov has played a total of 9 games and scored only once with injury disrupting his season.

The Blasters who were the runners-up for a second time in the third season of the Indian Super League, failed to make it to the semi-finals this season and finish their season with 23 points from 18 games.

Under James’ tutelage, the Blasters football may not have been overhauled remarkably, but the run of results were indeed better, but not enough to find a semi-final berth.


Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES