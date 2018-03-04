English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dimitar Berbatov Calls Kerala Blasters Coach 'Wannabe'
Former Manchester United and Kerala Blasters forward Dimitar Berbatov clearly did not enjoy the second part of his stint in the Indian Super League as he took to social media and hit out at the coach.
Kerala Blasters' Dimitar Berbatov scores against ATK (Image: ISL)
Former Manchester United and Kerala Blasters forward Dimitar Berbatov clearly did not enjoy the second part of his stint in the Indian Super League as he took to social media and hit out at the coach.
Going by Berbatov’s Instagram Story on Sunday, he was unhappy with the David James, who joined the team midway through the season after René Meulensteen left. The forward in his rant which was full of hashtags wrote ‘#WorstWannaBeCoachEver #worsttacticaladvice, #ChipTheBallToStrikersChestAndWeTakeItFromThere/WTF/WhoPlaysLikeThis’ ‘#Seasonfinished, #timetogohome.’
Given the statement and the tone of the rant, it is unlikely that Berbatov will make himself available for the upcoming Super Cup in March.
Since joining the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned franchise, Berbatov has played a total of 9 games and scored only once with injury disrupting his season.
The Blasters who were the runners-up for a second time in the third season of the Indian Super League, failed to make it to the semi-finals this season and finish their season with 23 points from 18 games.
Under James’ tutelage, the Blasters football may not have been overhauled remarkably, but the run of results were indeed better, but not enough to find a semi-final berth.
Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
