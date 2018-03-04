Dimitar Berbatov Calls Kerala Blasters Coach 'Wannabe'

Very interesting news from Dimitar Berbatov about David James this is a player that has been managed by some of the best managers in the world if you want to get the best out of a player play to their strengths pic.twitter.com/TRiMNv51ow — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) March 4, 2018

Former Manchester United and Kerala Blasters forward Dimitar Berbatov clearly did not enjoy the second part of his stint in the Indian Super League as he took to social media and hit out at the coach.Going by Berbatov’s Instagram Story on Sunday, he was unhappy with the David James, who joined the team midway through the season after René Meulensteen left. The forward in his rant which was full of hashtags wrote ‘#WorstWannaBeCoachEver #worsttacticaladvice, #ChipTheBallToStrikersChestAndWeTakeItFromThere/WTF/WhoPlaysLikeThis’ ‘#Seasonfinished, #timetogohome.’Given the statement and the tone of the rant, it is unlikely that Berbatov will make himself available for the upcoming Super Cup in March.Since joining the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned franchise, Berbatov has played a total of 9 games and scored only once with injury disrupting his season.The Blasters who were the runners-up for a second time in the third season of the Indian Super League, failed to make it to the semi-finals this season and finish their season with 23 points from 18 games.Under James’ tutelage, the Blasters football may not have been overhauled remarkably, but the run of results were indeed better, but not enough to find a semi-final berth.