DIN vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Europa League match between Dinamo Zagreb and West Ham United: As the 2021-22 Europa League commences, Croatian First Football League’s GNK Dinamo Zagreb take on Premier League’s West Ham United from 10:15 PM IST onwards today. The two sides will be meeting each other for the first time in their careers, however, Dinamo Zagreb are no strangers to West Ham’s neighbours, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who have suffered losses whenever the two English giants travelled to Stadion Maksimir.

While Dinamo Zagreb are known for their quick counter-attacks and falling behind on losing possession, WHU’s David Moyes has plenty of work cut out ahead of the Europa League fixture. The clash will surely be exciting to watch and fans here can check the DIN vs WHU Dream 11 and Predicted XI for today’s Europa League clash.

DIN vs WHU Broadcast

The Europa League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

DIN vs WHU Live Streaming

The Europa League match between DIN vs WHU is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

DIN vs WHU Match Details

The match between DIN vs WHU will be played on Thursday, September 16, at the Stadion Maksimir. The game will start at 10:15 PM (IST).

DIN vs WHU Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Declan Rice

Vice-Captain: Luka Ivanusec

DIN vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski

Defenders: Emir Dilaver, Josip Sutalo, Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson

Midfielders: Luka Ivanusec, Declan Rice, Josip Misic

Strikers: Said Benrahma, Bruno Petkovic, Andriy Yarmolenko

Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham United probable XI:

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted Starting line-up: Daniel Zagorac (GK), Emir Dilaver, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Josip Sutalo, Francois Moubandje, Dario Spikic, Marko Tolic, Josip Misic, Luka Ivanusec, Denu Juric, Bruno Petkovic

West Ham United Predicted Starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko

