Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL Opening Ceremony
The 2019-20 Indian Super League opening ceremony will see Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff perform ahead of the season's first match.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will perform at the ISL opening ceremony (Photo Credit: ISL)
The Indian Super League (ISL) is almost upon us and in lieu to drum up the interest for the upcoming season, Bollywood is set to lead the way once again.
The ISL will kick off in Kochi with Kerala Blasters taking on two-time champions ATK on Sunday and ahead of the first game Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will perform in the opening ceremony.
In a promotional video for the ISL 2019-20 opening ceremony, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff announced that they will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi and apart from performing before the match, will also stay back and watch the game.
In the video, Disha Patani asks Tiger Shroff which team he will be supporting on the night, to which he responds: "Ab Tiger toh Bengal ki side hi hoga na" (Tiger will side with Bengal only.
The ISL opening ceremony along with star performances is making a comeback this year after last year did not. Bollywood stars too have in the past lend their star power to the league - with the likes of Priyanka Chopra (in the inaugural edition) to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif performing.
The upcoming season is the first that ISL is officially to top league of Indian football.
