DNL vs GAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2020, Denizlispor vs Gaziantep- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Denizlispor will welcome Gaziantep at the Denizli Ataturk Stadyumu. However it must be noted that there will be no audience allowed in the stadium. This has been done as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus. In terms of performance, Denizlispor are placed at the number 12 spot with a total of 32 points from 29 matches while Gaziantep's performance has been slightly better and so the team are at the tenth spot with a total of 35 points from the same number of matches.

The host team's previous fixture was a draw. The team played against Rizespor on June 28. By the end of the match, both sides had scored two goals each. Gaziantep too had a draw in their previous fixture against Antalyaspor. Both the teams had scored a goal each.

Turkish League 2020, Denizlispor vs Gaziantep will commence from 11:30 PM.

Turkish League 2020 Denizlispor vs Gaziantep: DNL vs GAZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Denizlispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 DNL vs GAZ Dream11 captain: O Kayode

Denizlispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 DNL vs GAZ Dream11 vice-captain: H Rodallega

Denizlispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 DNL vs GAZ Dream11 goalkeeper: G Guvenc

Denizlispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 DNL vs GAZ Dream11 Defenders: Z Bergdich, Z Yavru, J Kana-Biyik, P P Djilobodji

Denizlispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 DNL vs GAZ Dream11 midfielders: I Aissati, R Murawski, A Maxim

Denizlispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 DNL vs GAZ Dream11 strikers: H Rodallega, O Kayode, P Twumasi

DNL vs GAZ Turkish League 2020 Denizlispor possible starting lineup vs Gaziantep: Roadallega, Aissati, Murawski, Bergdich, Yavru, Estupinan, Mbamba, Acar, Sacko, Yumlu, Yilmaz

DNL vs GAZ Turkish League 2020 Gaziantep possible starting lineup vs Denizlispor: Guvenc, Kana-Biyik, Djilobodji, Maxim, Kayode, Twumasi, Ceylan, Tosca, Sousa, Morais, Ozer