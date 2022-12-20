Do Not Click on This If You are a Lionel Messi Fan, Tears Guaranteed

From suffering a defeat in the opening encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to lifting the trophy, it has well and truly been an epic journey for Argentina and Lionel Messi in Qatar. The South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, recently traced Messi’s incredible FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. The video was posted with a caption in Spanish that roughly translated to, “He was always there, in the hearts of those of us who love football. Argentina World Champion.”

Él siempre estuvo ahí, en los corazones de quienes amamos al fútbol. ❤️⚽️¡@Argentina, Campeón del Mundo! 🇦🇷🏆#CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/2AQoxX826n — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) December 18, 2022

The video went viral in no time and fans and followers of the game expressed their love for Messi in comments.

One Twitter user wrote, “This is so good. Got tears in my eyes. This is so true. He is everywhere. Saw my father celebrating yesterday. Waiting for this moment. This man is an emotion.”

This is so good. Got tears in eyes. This is so true. He's everywhere. Saw my father celebrating yesterday. Waiting for this moment. This man is an emotion— feryy (@ffspari) December 19, 2022

Another person exclaimed in sheer delight, “This was an epic video .Gave me goosebumps.”

This was epic video .Gave me goosebumps— Bunyamin Bulak - Open Edition (@BunyaminBulak) December 19, 2022

One Indian fan wrote, “Messi is a legend… respect from India.”

Messi is a legend… respect from India 🇦🇷❤️🇮🇳— KKG (@Truthseeker8889) December 19, 2022

Prior, to Sunday’s final match against France, the FIFA World Cup was the only trophy that eluded Messi’s glorious football career. So, it was hardly surprising when critics and experts started asking, “Where is Messi?,” after Argentina’s defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening World Cup encounter. The question soon transformed into a chant. Football fans, in an attempt to take a dig at the Argentine skipper, shouted and screamed, “Where is Messi?” Now the video shared by CONMEBOL seems to have answered the question in a befitting manner.

Overall, Messi scored seven goals and registered three assists to guide Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup trophy. Messi also won the Golden Ball Award for the second time in his career. And with this, he became the only player in the history of the competition to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball twice. Previously, he had won the award in 2014 after Argentina was defeated by Germany in the World Cup final. However, the story was different this time.

In the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Messi scored a brace against France. The Albiceleste eventually got the better of France in penalties to clinch the World Cup trophy.

