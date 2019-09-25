Real Kashmir FC Documentary by BBC Nominated in Two Categories at BAFTA Scotland

Real Kashmir FC has been breaking barriers ever since it was promoted to the top division I-League after becoming the champions of I-League second division in the 2017-18 season. And now a BBC documentary on Real Kashmir has got two nomination in the British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) or BAFTA Film Awards Scotland.

Real Kashmir FC finished third in their debut season in the I-League after competing for the title for almost the entirety of the season. Real Kashmir, with Scotland's David Robertson at the helm, produced some dodgy football that saw them catching the eyes of the country.

Despite the unrest in the region that has been worsened by the government's move to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir last month, Real Kashmir saw an average attendance of 25,000 for their home matches at the TRC ground.

BBC Scotland aired a documentary on the club earlier this year on the journey of David Robertson with Real Kashmir FC in the most militarised region of the world.

That BBC documentary has been nominated in BAFTA Scotland in two categories - 'Director-Factual' and 'Single Documentary'.

Feels surreal when a documentary on your club gets nominated under two categories @BAFTAScotland. Good luck Greg and thanks to everyone who watched it 🙏🙏🙏 @BBCScotland @BBCFOUR pic.twitter.com/s3GVQ0u9FG — Real Kashmir FC (@realkashmirfc) September 25, 2019

In June, in an interview with BBC Scotland, Robertson, who will be back as the coach of Real Kashmir FC for the new season, said that he would hate to turn his back on the club.

"I do miss home - there's only so many years or so much time I can continue doing what I'm doing but there's a lot to give up," he said to BBC Scotland.

"There's going to be a day when I don't want to go back or they don't want me back or I've just had enough, but at the moment it's enjoyable, it's fun.

"I'm the only coach they've ever had, and I think I'd find it very difficult to see someone else coach the team - it's an emotional attachment to the whole thing, the whole adventure.

"We have had a lot of challenges to overcome, and I'm proud of what the club has achieved. I would hate to turn my back on them."

Real Kashmir recently recently signed a British citizen of Indian descent, Kashif Siddiqi. Siddiqi, who has represented Pakistan football team as a "overseas British South Asian footballer" is the co-founder of 'Football For Peace (FFP)'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.