'Doesn't Surprise Anybody Anymore': Atletico Hit Out at Real Madrid 'Influence' on Referees

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin complained that Real Madrid’s “huge influence" exerts pressure on Spanish referees after his side’s Copa del Rey defeat, a suggestion dismissed by the victors.

Los Blancos beat Atletico in the cup quarter-final derby clash on Thursday night and Atletico were convinced that Dani Ceballos should have been sent off at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I have full respect for all the officials and I am convinced they always have the best of intentions, but anyone looking in from the outside can see that for decades the same thing almost always happens," said Gil Marin in a statement late Friday.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t surprise anybody anymore, it isn’t news. It’s very clear and you just have to look back at history.

“Madrid are a club with a huge influence, with a lot of interests around them. They create so much pressure that it’s normal that it affects the people who have to take decisions."

The officials are “aware of what awaits them if they harm them with a mistake, or even if they get something right. We often see a campaign against whoever they believe has hurt them," Gil Marin added

The Atletico boss said his club cannot change the “system" alone and that the colour of a team’s shirt should not have an impact on fair decision making.

Atletico had Stefan Savic sent off in extra-time in the 3-1 defeat but were angry that Ceballos was not shown a second yellow card in the second half of the regulation 90 minutes.

“The second yellow was obvious, undoubtable," Marin insisted.

“But at 1-0 down in the 71st minute, playing for the semis of the cup in their own stadium, it would be a big thing to leave Madrid with 10 players."

Atletico, out of the Champions League and the Spanish cup are languishing in fourth, 13 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, having played an extra game.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti dismissed Atletico’s concerns in a news conference on Saturday.

“It was a hard-fought, even game, I think for our part we deserved to win," said the Italian.

“The rest is topics I won’t speak about. The only ‘system’ I know is the one that I will use tomorrow."

Real Madrid, second in La Liga, face third place Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

