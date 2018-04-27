Donald Trump Says 'Lobbying' Against USA's 2026 World Cup Bid Would be Shameful

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2018

Even as the world of football prepares for the 2018 FIFA World Cup which will take place in Russia beginning June 14th, the various heads at FIFA will come together a day before to decide who gets to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an event which will see 48 teams take part for the first time ever.The 2026 FIFA World Cup has seen two bids, a combined one by USA, Canada and Mexico whilst the other is from the African nation of Morocco.USA President Donald Trump who is known to have an opinion on almost everything under the sun irrespective of the merits or demerits took to Twitter, his favourite platform to make his feelings known about the bid.Trump tweeted, “The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?”The last time the FIFA World Cup was held in USA was in 1994 when Brazil won their fourth title.Trump met this week with France President Emmanuel Macron. French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told L'Equipe this month the FFF will vote for Morocco.The FIFA Council meets June 13 in Moscow to select the 2026 host, and a majority of the 207 voting FIFA members is needed. They also may pick neither bid, which would lead to the host process being reopened.Currently, reports suggest that the bid the Americas has the upper hand as the result of hosting a World Cup there would be more lucrative to FIFA, an organisation bleeding money due to their various legal troubles. In recent weeks, what has also not played well for Morocco’s hopes have been the conflict of interest allegations that have arisen from FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura’s relation with former Liverpool striker El Hadji Diouf, an ambassador for the bid.