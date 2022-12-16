'Don't Be Sad' - Kylian Mbappe Shares Heartfelt Tweet for Achraf Hakimi After Semifinal Match

France star Kylian Mbappe celebrated his team’s victory against Morocco in the semi-final on Thursday but was quick enough to console his friend and Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Achraf Hakimi. Mbappe and Hakimi are good friends but the their rivalry was on peak when France defeated Morocco 2-0.

An early goal from left-back Theo Hernandez and a late second from Randal Kolo Muani had put France into a fourth World Cup final in seven tournaments, and ended Morocco’s dream run. After the full time whistle, Hakimi was seen laying down on ground in disappointment and watching this, Mbappe quickly went to console his club teammate.

Mbappe gave his hand to Hakimi and the two shared a hug. Further, Mbappe and Hakimi exchanged their jerseys as well. Mbappe donned Hakimi’s No. 2 jersey, while, Hakimi worn Mbappe’s iconic No.10 jersey and patted his teammates on their backs for the efforts.

Later, Mbappe also put out a tweet, praising Hakimi for making “history", adding that everyone is proud of him.

“Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history," Mbappe tweeted.

Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history. ❤️ @AchrafHakimi pic.twitter.com/hvjQvQ84c6— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 14, 2022

Mbappe, who’s leading the Golden Boot race had a hand in both French goals. He created the second with a dribble and shot that was deflected into the path of substitute Kolo Muani, who slotted home from close range.

Morocco had a great run in the tournament as they became the first African side ever to reach a World Cup semi-final. Against France as well, they gave their best shot but couldn’t break the attack and defence of the French men.

Morocco will now play against Croatia in the bronze medal match. While, France will take on Argentina on December 18 in the final match. The French men are just a step away to win the title back. They have reached the final for the fourth time in seven editions and if they win at Lusail Stadium on Sunday then they will be the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

