Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Don't Need Money: Japan's Keisuke Honda Urges Manchester United to Sign Him in Twitter Plea

Japanese football star Keisuke Honda took to twitter to appeal to Manchester United, saying that he doesn't need money but wants to play for a 'great' team.

AFP

Updated:September 28, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Don't Need Money: Japan's Keisuke Honda Urges Manchester United to Sign Him in Twitter Plea
Keisuke Honda (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo: Japanese football star Keisuke Honda on Saturday marketed himself to Manchester United in an unusual and apparently desperate Twitter plea, as he hunts for a new club.

"Give me an offer," the former AC Milan striker tweeted from his verified account, tagging United's official Twitter account.

"I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate!," said the 33-year-old, one of the highest-profile names in Asian football. Honda is trying to find a new club in Europe after leaving Australia's Melbourne Victory in May.

He is aiming to continue playing international football after announcing his intention to compete at Tokyo 2020 Olympics as an overage player. Honda shot to fame at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when his goals helped Japan reach the last 16.

He has 37 goals in 98 appearances for his country and was the first Japanese player to score at three World Cups -- 2010, 2014 and 2018. Instantly recognisable with his spiky, bleached blond hair, he played for Italian giants AC Milan from 2014 to 2017, after earlier stints for VVV-Venlo in Holland and Russian side CSKA Moscow.

Last year, Honda signed on as general manager of Cambodia's national team without a salary on a two-year contract.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram