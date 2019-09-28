Don't Need Money: Japan's Keisuke Honda Urges Manchester United to Sign Him in Twitter Plea
Japanese football star Keisuke Honda took to twitter to appeal to Manchester United, saying that he doesn't need money but wants to play for a 'great' team.
Keisuke Honda (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tokyo: Japanese football star Keisuke Honda on Saturday marketed himself to Manchester United in an unusual and apparently desperate Twitter plea, as he hunts for a new club.
"Give me an offer," the former AC Milan striker tweeted from his verified account, tagging United's official Twitter account.
"I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate!," said the 33-year-old, one of the highest-profile names in Asian football. Honda is trying to find a new club in Europe after leaving Australia's Melbourne Victory in May.
Give me an offer. I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate! @ManUtd @ManUtd_JP
— KeisukeHonda(????) (@kskgroup2017) September 27, 2019
He is aiming to continue playing international football after announcing his intention to compete at Tokyo 2020 Olympics as an overage player. Honda shot to fame at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when his goals helped Japan reach the last 16.
He has 37 goals in 98 appearances for his country and was the first Japanese player to score at three World Cups -- 2010, 2014 and 2018. Instantly recognisable with his spiky, bleached blond hair, he played for Italian giants AC Milan from 2014 to 2017, after earlier stints for VVV-Venlo in Holland and Russian side CSKA Moscow.
Last year, Honda signed on as general manager of Cambodia's national team without a salary on a two-year contract.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea
- Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: 5 Times She Set Instagram on Fire
- Dhoni Has Made Many Important Decisions, Let Call on Retirement Rest With Him: Dhawan
- First Breeder of Labradoodle Says He Regrets Creating 'Frankenstein's Monster'
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro