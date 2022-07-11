'Don't Want to Say the Words, But ... Manchester United': Erling Haaland Sets His Target For Next Season

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after his unveiling on Sunday, Haaland confessed that he is looking forward to taking on Manchester United in the upcoming season.

Haaland was asked which team he was eagerly waiting to playing against the most. He replied, “I don’t want to say the words, but … Manchester United.”

At one point, Haaland was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but eventually he decided to join Manchester City.

The 21-year-old joined Manchester City for an amount of €60 million last month. He is expected to wear the number nine shirt for following the departure of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.

“I signed a five-year deal so we have to start there. In the end, I just had the feeling in my stomach, the feeling with the way they play, everything, I had the feeling for City,” Haaland was quoted as per an article published by SPORTBIBLE.

“I played against them last year and when you meet it is completely different from the TV. I didn’t touch the ball for 25 minutes and it is like, ‘(Ilkay) Gundogan please stop playing tiki-taka’. It is a different level how they play and that is what I want to be a part of,” he added.

Haaland joined Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020. Overall, he represented Dortmund in 89 matches and found the back of the net 86 times.

In the international circuit, Haaland played 21 matches for Norway and netted 20 goals.

Manchester City’s backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and striker Julian Alvarez were also present on stage along with Haaland. Ortega was roped in on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld. Alvarez, on the other hand, joined Manchester City for an amount of €17 million from Argentine football club River Plate.

Midfielder Kalvin Philips became Manchester City’s new signing. Philips arrived from Leeds United but was not able to be present at the event due to his illness.

Manchester City, the defending Premier League champions, will kick off their EPL campaign against West Ham United on August 7.

