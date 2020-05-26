FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

DOR vs BAY Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga.

On Tuesday night, football fans will witness the much-awaited game in Bundesliga 2019-20. Borussia Dortmund will take on table-toppers Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park. In their previous outings, Dortmund defeated Wolfsburg 2-0, whereas Bayern thrashed Frankfurt 5-2.

The Bundesliga 2019-2020 Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 10 pm IST.

With just four defeats in the season so far, Bayern Munich are ruling the table with 61 points. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are second on standing with 57 points.

Bundesliga 2020 DOR vs BAY Dream11 Team News, Predictions

This is probably the biggest game of the entire season.

Talking about the players who might miss today’s clash include Thiago Alcantara, Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso and Niklas Sule. All the four players are sitting on the injury bench.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund will be without Marco Reus and Zan-Axel Zagadou.

Here is the Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Goalkeeper: Burki

Bundesliga 2020 DOR vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Defenders: Akanji, Alaba, Boateng

Bundesliga DOR vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Midfielders: Hazard, Guerreiro, Coman, Goretzka

Bundesliga DOR vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Strikers: Haaland, Lewandowski, Muller

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Burki (GK), Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Can, Brandt, Guerreiro, Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Neuer (c), Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski


