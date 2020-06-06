Dor vs Her Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Borussia Dortmund Vs Hertha Berlin BSC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Dortmund are all geared up to take on Hertha Berlin BSC at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, June 6. The match will take place at 10 pm IST. Dortmund are placed on the second position on the points table, while Hertha are ranked at number 9. While Dortmund have 60 points from 29 matches, Hertha have secured 38 points from the same number of games. The Bundesliga league table is being led by Bayern Munich with 67 points from 29 matches.

Dortmund, who were defeated by Bayern Munich, managed to get a comfortable win against Paderborn prior to today's match. Hertha Berlin, on their part, have registered three wins in four matches. With only five matches left, it remains to be seen if Hertha Berlin manage to pull themselves up and finish at the top half of the table.

As for Dortmund, one has to see if they end the campaign in the second position.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Dor vs Her Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Mahmoud Dahoud, Nico Schulz and Dan-Axel Zagadou will miss the game for Dortmund due to injuries, while Santiago Ascacibar, Thomas Kraft and Marvin Plattenhardt will be missing the game for Hertha.

Here is the Dor vs Her Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 Dor vs Her Dream11 Captain: Jadon Sancho

Bundesliga 2019-20 Dor vs Her Dream11 Vice captain: Eden Hazard

Bundesliga 2019-20 Dor vs Her Dream11 Dream 11 Goalkeeper: Thorgan Jarstein

Bundesliga 2019-20 Dor vs Her Dream11 Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Lukasz Piszczek, Manuel Akanji

Bundesliga 2019-20 Dor vs Her Dream11 Prediction, Dor vs Her Midfielders: Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Per Skjelbred and Marko Grujic

Bundesliga Dor vs Her Dream 11 Prediction, Dor vs Her Strikers: Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Dodi Lukebakio

Bundesliga 2019-202 Dor Probable XI vs Her: Bürki, Piszczek, Can, Akanji, Hakimi, Witsel, Delaney, Guerreiro, Sancho, Hazard, Brandt

Bundesliga 2019-20 Her Probable XI vs Dor: Jarstein, Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Mittelstädt, Skjelbred, Grujic, Lukebakio, Darida, Dilrosun, Ibisevic