DOR vs HOF Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Dortmund, who have sealed runners-up position in Bundesliga 2019-20, will face Hoffenheim on June 27, Saturday. Dortmund will eye to continue their winning run when they step onto the turf tonight. On the other hand, Hoffenheim, who are on the 7th slot with 49 points from 33 matches, will look to get a slot in European league. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim will be hosted at the Signal Iduna Park.

As we look into their performance last week, Borussia Dortmund faced RB Leipzig and won the match 2-0. Whereas, Hoffenheim thrashed Union Berlin 4-0. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs HOF Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Midfielder Emre Can will be seen on the suspension bench for Dortmund. On the other hand, Akanji (calf), Dahoud (knee), Delaney (muscular), Götze (personal reasons), Reus (groin) have been sidelined due to injuries.

Striker Ishak Belfodil will miss the upcoming away fixture due to knee injury.

Here is the Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Dream11 prediction list - category wise



Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs HOF Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim captain: Sancho

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs HOF Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Vice captain: Hummels

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs HOF Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Goalkeeper: Baumann

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs HOF Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Defenders: Hummels, Piszczek, Hübner,Hakimi

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs HOF Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Midfielders: Rudy, Samassekou, Witsel

Bundesliga DOR vs HOF Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Strikers: Sancho, Haaland, Bebou

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Probable XI vs Hoffenheim: Bürki - Piszczek (c), Hummels, Zagadou - Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Guerreiro - Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Bundesliga 2019-202 Hoffenheim Probable XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Baumann - Posch, Grillitsch, Hübner (c) - Kaderabek, Rudy, Samassekou, Skov - Kramaric - Dabbur, Bebou