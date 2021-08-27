DOR vs HOF Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Bundesliga 2021-22: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Borussia Dortmund vs TSG Hoffenheim, Brentford, August 28 12:00 AM IST, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

DOR vs HOF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Bundesliga 2021-22 between Borussia Dortmund vs TSG Hoffenheim: Matchday three of the 2021-22 edition of the Bundesliga will see Borussia Dortmund taking on face TSG Hoffenheim in front of the home crowd. The game will be played at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund and is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 AM IST.

Marco Rose’s men started off the season with a 5-2 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt. However, the hosts fell to an upsetting defeat to Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup and followed with another shock defeat (2-0) to SC Freiburg in their previous home league fixture. With consecutive losses, the team will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Hoffenheim.

On the other hand, the visitors are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga season with one win and one draw from their opening two games so far. Sebastian Hoeness’ men have opened the 2021-22 campaign with a bang, defeating FC Augsburg 4-0, before being held to a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin last time out.

Both sides have faced each other on 26 occasions, Dortmund have a slight advantage with nine wins, while Hoffenheim are close behind with seven victories. There have been more draws (10) than victories for either side, including their last match which also resulted in a 2-2 draw earlier this year.

Bundesliga 2021-22, DOR vs HOF Live Streaming and Telecast

The Bundesliga season 2021-22 will be televised on Sony TEN channels in India. Fans can live stream the action on the SonyLIV app and website.

DOR vs HOF Bundesliga 2021-22, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 27 at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The game will start at 12:00 AM IST.

DOR vs HOF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Erling Haaland

Vice-Captain: Sebastian Rudy

Goalkeeper: Oliver Baumann

Defenders: Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt,

Midfielders: Marco Reus, Sebastian Rudy, Angelo Stiller, Jude Bellingham

Strikers: Andrej Kramaric, Erling Haaland

DOR vs HOF Probable XIs

Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Kobel (GK); Felix Passlack, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland

TSG Hoffenheim: Oliver Baumann (GK); Angelo Stiller, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Christoph Baumgartner, Kevin Akpoguma, Sebastian Rudy, Munas Dabbur, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch, Andrej Kramaric, David Raum

