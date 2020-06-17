DOR vs MAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Dortmund will be playing against Mainz in their upcoming Bundesliga League 2019-20 fixture which will be held on the midnight of Thursday, June 18. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz will be played at Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund are pretty much in form and are currently placed at the second spot with 66 points from 31 matches. Borussia Dortmund will be riding high on their winning momentum in their home game. Dortmund defeated Hertha in their last match with a 1-0 scoreline.

Relegation-threatened Mainz, on the other hand, are 15th with 31 points. In total, they have won nine out of 31 matches. Mainz had a disappointing run in their last game against Augsburg. They lost the match 1-0.

Dortmund will welcome Achim Beierlorzer’s side without their midfielders Mahmoud Dahoud and Thomas Delaney, who have been ruled out due to knee and muscular injuries respectively. Joining them on the treatment table is 21-year-old defender Dan-Axel Zagadou. He picked up a knee issue.

As for Mainz, Awoniyi (concussion) and Zentner (knee) are sidelined. Whereas midfielder Edimilson Fernandes is serving suspension.

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs MAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 Captain: Sancho

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs MAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 Vice Captain: Haaland

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs MAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 Goalkeeper: Muller

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs MAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 Defenders: Hakimi, Piszczek, Akanji.

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs MAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 Midfielders: Latza, Kunde, Brandt, Guerreiro.

Bundesliga 2019-20 DOR vs MAZ Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 Strikers: Mateta, Haaland, Sancho.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 DOR probable lineup vs MAZ: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Witsel, Can, Guerreiro; Brandt, Sancho; Haaland.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 MAZ probable Playing XI vs DOR: Muller; Brosinski, Niakhate, St. Juste, Baku; Onisiwo, Latza, Kunde, Oztunali; Quaison; Mateta.